Technology Sector Update for 09/28/2021: RAAS, FEIM, SNX, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Tuesday with both the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) recently declining by more than 1%.

Cloopen Group (RAAS) was gaining over 2% in value after its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the software firm may repurchase up to $40 million of its class A ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares.

Frequency Electronics (FEIM) was rallying past 15% after saying it has secured a contract from the Office of Naval Research to develop an atomic clock, the Pulsed Optically-Pumped Rubidium Atomic Frequency Standard.

TD Synnex (SNX) was down more than 2% even as it reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $2.14, up from $1.88 a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $2.07.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.