Technology Sector Update for 09/28/2021: AMAT,SNX,MARK,GOGO

MT Newswires
Technology stocks continue to lead the broader Tuesday markets lower as rising Treasury yields pull investors away from the dividend-rich sector. At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was sliding 2.6%, adding to its midday decline, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 3.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Applied Materials (AMAT) dropped 6.7%, leading decliners on the S&P 500, following a New Street Research downgrade of the semiconductor equipment manufacturer to neutral from buy.

TD Synnex (SNX) slid 6.4% after the enterprise electronics and software company Tuesday forecast adjusted earnings for its fiscal Q4 ending Nov. 30 in a range of $2.50 to $2.80 per share compared with the lone analyst estimate expecting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $2.85 per share.

Remark Holdings (MARK) fell 7.2% after the business software firm announced plans for a $5 million private placement with a lone institutional investor of 4.2 million common shares priced at $1.18 each, matching Monday's closing price for the stock. The investor also received 5-year warrants to buy up to 4.2 million more shares exercisable at $1.35 per share.

Among gainers, Gogo (GOGO) raced almost 40% higher after the in-flight internet connectivity company raised its long-term financial growth targets, now projecting an increase in non-GAAP EBITDA margin in 2025 to 45% from 40% this year and a rise in free cash flow to $200 million by 2025 from the $125 million expected for 2023.

