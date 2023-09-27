Technology Sector Update for 09/27/2023: PRO, PANW, NET, META

Tech stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index down 0.3%.

In company news, Pros Holdings (PRO) is considering strategic options available to the company, including a potential sale, Reuters reported. Its shares jumped over 11%.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is in advanced talks to buy startups Talon Cyber Security and Dig Security for a total amount of about $1 billion, TechCrunch reported. Palo Alto shares rose 1.4%.

Cloudflare (NET) was climbing past 4%. The company said late Tuesday it's working with Meta Platforms (META) to provide artificial intelligence app developers on its Workers platform access to Meta's Llama 2 open-source language model.

