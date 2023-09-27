News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 09/27/2023: PRGS, NET, MTTR, XLK, XSD

September 27, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) recently inactive while the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.4% higher.

Progress Software (PRGS) was up by nearly 2% after saying it now expects full-year non-GAAP EPS between $4.20 and $4.26 and revenue between $688 million and $694 million. Its previous guidance was non-GAAP EPS of $4.16 to $4.24 on revenue of $686 million to $694 million.

Cloudflare (NET) was climbing past 4% after saying it is working with Meta Platforms (META) to provide artificial intelligence app developers on its Workers platform access to Meta's Llama 2 open-source language model.

Matterport (MTTR) was up by nearly 2% after it introduced the next generation of "intelligent digital twins with powerful new capabilities" fueled by the company's "rapid advancements in AI and data science" for property analysis.

