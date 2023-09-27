Technology Sector Update for 09/27/2023: FFIE, PRO, PANW, NET

Tech stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index gaining 0.9%

In corporate news, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) shares tumbled 46%. The company announced Wednesday an at-the-market offering of class A common shares totaling $90 million.

Pros Holdings (PRO) is considering strategic options, including a potential sale, Reuters reported. Its shares jumped 12%.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is in advanced talks to buy startups Talon Cyber Security and Dig Security for a total of about $1 billion, TechCrunch reported. Palo Alto shares rose 2.1%.

Cloudflare (NET) climbed 6.5%. The company said late Tuesday it's working with Meta Platforms (META) to provide artificial intelligence app developers on its Workers platform access to Meta's Llama 2 open-source language model.

