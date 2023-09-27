News & Insights

Technology
FFIE

Technology Sector Update for 09/27/2023: FFIE, PRO, PANW, NET

September 27, 2023 — 03:52 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index gaining 0.9%

In corporate news, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) shares tumbled 46%. The company announced Wednesday an at-the-market offering of class A common shares totaling $90 million.

Pros Holdings (PRO) is considering strategic options, including a potential sale, Reuters reported. Its shares jumped 12%.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is in advanced talks to buy startups Talon Cyber Security and Dig Security for a total of about $1 billion, TechCrunch reported. Palo Alto shares rose 2.1%.

Cloudflare (NET) climbed 6.5%. The company said late Tuesday it's working with Meta Platforms (META) to provide artificial intelligence app developers on its Workers platform access to Meta's Llama 2 open-source language model.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FFIE
PRO
PANW
NET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.