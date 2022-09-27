Technology
Technology Sector Update for 09/27/2022: JBL, DAVA, SNX, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were climbing past 1% recently.

Jabil (JBL) was advancing by more than 3% after it reported fiscal Q4 core diluted earnings of $2.34, up from $1.44 last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.14.

Endava (DAVA) was climbing past 3% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of 0.51 British pounds ($0.55) per diluted share, up from 0.41 pounds a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.49 pounds.

TD SYNNEX (SNX) reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $2.74 per diluted share, up from $2.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.73. TD SYNNEX was over 2% lower recently.

