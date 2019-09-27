Technology Sector Update for 09/27/2019: PRGS,NCTY,EBIX

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -1.19%

AAPL -0.59%

IBM -0.20%

CSCO +0.58%

GOOG -1.43%

Technology stocks were dropping this afternoon, with shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 falling nearly 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking more than 1.7%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Progress Software (PRGS) dropped more than 9% on Friday after the enterprise software firm forecast Q4 revenue lagging Wall Street estimates, upstaging better-than-expected Q3 financial results. The company is projecting non-GAAP revenue for the three months ending Nov. 30 in a range of $116 million to $119 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus for $122 million.

In other sector news:

(+) The9 (NCTY) rose nearly 6% after the Chinese mobile games developer late Thursday said it was selling some of its subsidiaries in Shanghai to privately held Kapler for around $69.2 million and using the proceeds to repay senior secured convertible notes issued in 2015. The deal includes the company's China The9 Interactive and The9 Computer Technology Consulting units. Other terms were not disclosed.

(-) Ebix (EBIX) slipped almost 3%. The software firm late Thursday said it rehired Robert Kerris earlier this week to be its chief financial officer. Kerris had been CFO at Ebix between October 2007 to January 2017 and more recently has been a contract consultant for ITB Partners and Robert Half Management Resources.

