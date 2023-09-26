Technology Sector Update for 09/26/2023: SNX, GOOG, GOOGL, HPE, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) recently inactive.

TD SYNNEX (SNX) was slipping past 4% after it reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $13.96 billion, down from $15.36 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $14.11 billion.

Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google unit said its Gmail Basic HTML view will be available until January. Alphabet was marginally lower in recent premarket activity.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) was awarded a $14 million US Army contract for a standalone computing system, according to a notice posted on the US Defense Department's website. Hewlett Packard Enterprise was slightly declining pre-bell.

