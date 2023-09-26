Technology Sector Update for 09/26/2023: AMZN, TSLA, HPE

Tech stocks were slipping Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 1.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index shedding 1.5%.

In company news, the Federal Trade Commission and 17 state attorneys general sued Amazon.com (AMZN), accusing the e-commerce giant of using illegal tactics to maintain its dominance. Amazon shares fell 3.3%.

Tesla (TSLA) and European automakers that ship electric vehicles made in China to the European Union are set to be included in an anti-subsidy investigation by the European Commission, the Financial Times reported Tuesday. Tesla shares fell 1.2%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) was awarded a $14 million US Army contract for a standalone computing system, according to a notice posted on the US Defense Department's website. The company's shares dropped 1.2%.

