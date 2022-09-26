Technology
Technology Sector Update for 09/26/2022: PLTK, INTC, AAPL, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) fell 0.04% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently slipping by 0.83%

Playtika Holding (PLTK) said it was extending the expiration date for a $600 million tender offering for up to 51.8 million of its outstanding shares by an extra week until one minute after 11:59 pm ET on Oct. 3. Playtika was recently up more than 4%.

Intel's (INTC) Mobileye subsidiary and Geely Holding Group said they have expanded their partnership for advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicle technology. Intel was marginally advancing recently.

Apple (AAPL) will start manufacturing the latest iPhone 14 in India, Reuters reported, citing a company statement. Apple was flat in recent market activity.



