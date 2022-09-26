Technology Sector Update for 09/26/2022: DGLY,CSCW,JAMF,CYN

Technology stocks were ending with declines on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Digital Ally (DGLY) gained 1.4% after Monday saying it received more than $1 million in new subscription orders for its body-worn video-recording equipment from law enforcement agencies during August.

Jamf Holding (JAMF) rose 1.8% after the cloud software firm Monday announced a definitive agreement to acquire privately held mobile security company ZecOps. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Cyngn (CYN) added 9.5% on Monday after the autonomous driving software firm announced a multi-phase deal to develop self-driving electric forklifts for an unnamed building materials company. The company also did not provide financial terms and other details of the deal.

To the downside, Color Star Technology (CSCW) tumbled over 38% on Monday to touch a new record low of $1.09 a share after the online entertainment company said it was cooperating with "leading international enterprises" to develop and produce a mobile phone that will link users to the metaverse. The new phone is scheduled to be unveiled next month at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition in Dubai.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.