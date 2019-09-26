Technology Sector Update for 09/26/2019: PSDO, ACN, ERIC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.22%

AAPL: -0.38%

IBM: +0.06%

CSCO: -0.01%

GOOG: -0.08%

Technology heavyweights were mostly lower pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) Presidio (PSDO), which was over 5% higher after privately held BC Partners increased its takeover bid for the company to $16.60 per share from $16.00 and that its board has recommended acceptance of the offer.

(-) Accenture (ACN) was retreating by more than 1% as it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $1.74 per share, up from $1.58 in the same period a year ago and topping the GAAP estimate of $1.72 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Ericsson (ERIC) was declining by over 2% after saying its Q3 results will include a provision of 12 billion Swedish krona ($1.23 billion), related to resolving US investigations into its compliance with the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

