Technology Sector Update for 09/26/2019: ACN,SMTC,ERIC

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.18%

AAPL -0.50%

IBM -0.24%

CSCO -1.56%

GOOG -0.58%

Technology stocks were slipping in recent trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 falling almost 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was declining more than 0.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Accenture (ACN) rose fractionally Thursday after the technology consulting company reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $1.74 per share, up from $1.58 per share during the same period a year ago and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Semtech (SMTC) climbed 6% after Piper Jaffray increased its price target on the specialty chipmaker by $5 to $55 a share and reiterated its overweight rating on the company's stock.

(-) Ericsson (ERIC) fell over 3% after the Swedish communications equipment company warned its upcoming Q3 financial results will include a $1.23 billion provision to resolve a probe into its compliance with the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.