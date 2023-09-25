Technology Sector Update for 09/25/2023: OPRA, NCR, VSAT, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was declining by 0.5% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was down 2.2%.

Opera (OPRA) was slipping past 3% after it filed an amended registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to sell up to $300 million of various securities from time to time.

NCR (NCR) said its NCR Atleos Escrow subsidiary priced an offering of $1.35 billion of 9.5% senior secured notes due 2029, upsized from $1.05 billion, at 98.75% of the principal amount. NCR was advancing 0.3% pre-bell.

Viasat (VSAT) secured a modification to a US Navy contract, with an increased value of $57.5 million, for production of the VM300-M cards, according to a Friday notice on the US Defense Department's website. Viasat was 0.4% lower in premarket activity.

