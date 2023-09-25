News & Insights

Technology
OPRA

Technology Sector Update for 09/25/2023: OPRA, NCR, VSAT, XLK, XSD

September 25, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was declining by 0.5% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was down 2.2%.

Opera (OPRA) was slipping past 3% after it filed an amended registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to sell up to $300 million of various securities from time to time.

NCR (NCR) said its NCR Atleos Escrow subsidiary priced an offering of $1.35 billion of 9.5% senior secured notes due 2029, upsized from $1.05 billion, at 98.75% of the principal amount. NCR was advancing 0.3% pre-bell.

Viasat (VSAT) secured a modification to a US Navy contract, with an increased value of $57.5 million, for production of the VM300-M cards, according to a Friday notice on the US Defense Department's website. Viasat was 0.4% lower in premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OPRA
NCR
VSAT
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.