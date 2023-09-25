Technology Sector Update for 09/25/2023: GWH, AMZN, NIO, HPQ, BRK.A, BRK.B

Tech stocks were steady late Monday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) little changed and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 0.3%.

In corporate news, Honeywell International (HON) said Monday it made an undisclosed investment in ESS Tech (GWH) to advance technology development and market adoption of iron flow battery energy storage systems. ESS Tech shares jumped 24%.

Amazon.com (AMZN) agreed to invest up to $4 billion in Anthropic and will hold a minority stake in the artificial intelligence safety and research company as part of a strategic collaboration, the companies said Monday. Amazon shares rose 1.5%.

Nio (NIO) said it "currently has no reportable capital raising activity," other than a recent convertible-note offering completed on Monday. The company issued the statement after being "made aware of certain media speculations" that it's considering raising capital from investors. Earlier, Bloomberg reported Nio is considering raising about $3 billion from investors. Nio shares dropped 1.9%.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) last week sold about 4.8 million shares of HP (HPQ) in three separate transactions at prices from $26.80 to $27.20 a share, according to a regulatory filing on Friday. HP shares fell 1.7%.

