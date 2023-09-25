Technology Sector Update for 09/25/2023: AMZN, NIO, HPQ

Tech stocks were higher Monday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 0.3%.

In company news, Amazon.com (AMZN) agreed to invest up to $4 billion in Anthropic and will hold a minority stake in the artificial intelligence safety and research company as part of a strategic collaboration, the companies said Monday. Amazon shares rose more than 1.7%.

Nio (NIO) said it "currently has no reportable capital raising activity," other than a recent convertible-note offering completed on Monday. The company issued the statement after being "made aware of certain media speculations" that it's considering raising capital from investors. Earlier, Bloomberg reported Nio is considering raising about $3 billion from investors. Nio shares dropped 1.8%.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) last week sold about 4.8 million shares of HP (HPQ) in three separate transactions at prices ranging between about $26.80 and $27.20 per share, according to a regulatory filing on Friday. HP shares were falling 1.3%.

