News & Insights

Technology
AMZN

Technology Sector Update for 09/25/2023: AMZN, NIO, HPQ

September 25, 2023 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher Monday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 0.3%.

In company news, Amazon.com (AMZN) agreed to invest up to $4 billion in Anthropic and will hold a minority stake in the artificial intelligence safety and research company as part of a strategic collaboration, the companies said Monday. Amazon shares rose more than 1.7%.

Nio (NIO) said it "currently has no reportable capital raising activity," other than a recent convertible-note offering completed on Monday. The company issued the statement after being "made aware of certain media speculations" that it's considering raising capital from investors. Earlier, Bloomberg reported Nio is considering raising about $3 billion from investors. Nio shares dropped 1.8%.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) last week sold about 4.8 million shares of HP (HPQ) in three separate transactions at prices ranging between about $26.80 and $27.20 per share, according to a regulatory filing on Friday. HP shares were falling 1.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
NIO
HPQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.