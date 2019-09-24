Technology Sector Update for 09/24/2019: BB

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.35%

AAPL: +0.97%

IBM: Flat

CSCO: +0.32%

GOOG: +0.58%

Top technology stocks were mostly higher pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) BlackBerry (BB), which was down nearly 15% after it posted a breakeven fiscal Q2 on an adjusted basis, just beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast for a loss of $0.01. Total revenue for the quarter was $244 million, up from $210 million for the same period last year, but short of the consensus analyst forecast of $267.9 million.

(+) Jabil (JBL) was gaining over 4% after it reported fiscal Q4 core earnings that topped but revenue that missed Wall Street expectations. Core EPS for the three months ended Aug. 31 rose to $0.88 from $0.70 a year earlier, topping the $0.87 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

(+) Nano Dimension (NNDM) was advancing by more than 3% after saying that the City University of Hong Kong has bought a DragonFly Lights-Out Digital Manufacturing (LDM) system for prototyping of next-generation 3D integrated robotics and sensing structures. Separately, the company filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to offer up to 37.1 million ADSs for up to $0.33 each.

