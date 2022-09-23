Technology
QCOM

Technology Sector Update for 09/23/2022: QCOM, AAPL, AVLR, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) fell 0.9% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down about 1.2%.

Qualcomm (QCOM) said its automotive business pipeline grew to $30 billion due to increased demand for its Snapdragon Digital Chassis product. Qualcomm was recently slipping past 1%.

Apple Music (AAPL) is sponsoring the NFL's Halftime Show of Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023, the NFL said. Apple was down more than 1%.

Avalara (AVLR) was advancing marginally after saying the waiting period for its planned acquisition by Vista Equity Partners under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act has expired. The deal is scheduled to close before the end of 2022, subject to Avalara stockholder approval.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QCOMAAPLAVLRXLKSOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular