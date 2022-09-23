Technology Sector Update for 09/23/2022: QCOM, AAPL, AVLR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) fell 0.9% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down about 1.2%.

Qualcomm (QCOM) said its automotive business pipeline grew to $30 billion due to increased demand for its Snapdragon Digital Chassis product. Qualcomm was recently slipping past 1%.

Apple Music (AAPL) is sponsoring the NFL's Halftime Show of Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023, the NFL said. Apple was down more than 1%.

Avalara (AVLR) was advancing marginally after saying the waiting period for its planned acquisition by Vista Equity Partners under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act has expired. The deal is scheduled to close before the end of 2022, subject to Avalara stockholder approval.

