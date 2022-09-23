Technology Sector Update for 09/23/2022: GFAI,DOCU,GOOG,GOOGL,GWRE,OPRA

Technology stocks declined Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 2% this afternoon.

In company news, Guardforce AI (GFAI) was up 4.5% late Friday after announcing plans to work with privately held Riversoft to develop a line of contactless travel services using GFAI's Concierge robotic technologies. Financial terms and other specifics of the new partnership were not disclosed.

Guidewire Software (GWRE) rose 3.8% after overnight saying its board of directors has authorized a new, $400 million stock buyback program, effective immediately.

Opera (OPRA) was climbing 3% after Friday disclosing plans to repurchase 360 Security Technology's 20.6% equity stake in the Norwegian web browser company for $128.6 million in cash. Under terms of the proposed transaction, which is subject to 360 Security shareholder approval, Opera will pay $5.50 each for the equivalent of around 23.4 million of its American depository shares, or about 36.5% above Thursday's closing price.

To the downside, DocuSign (DOCU) was falling 3%. The software firm late Thursday said Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) marketing executive Allan Thygesen will become its new CEO on Oct. 10, succeeding board chair Mary Agnes Wilderotter, who has been interim chief executive at the company since Dan Springer's June 21 resignation. Thygesen currently is president of the Americas and global partners at Alphabet's Google unit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.