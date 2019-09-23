Technology Sector Update for 09/23/2019: PT,NTWK,XLNX

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.10%

AAPL +0.48%

IBM +0.04%

CSCO -0.01%

GOOG +0.53%

Technology stocks were moderately higher on Monday, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 climbing around 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 1.4%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Pintec Technology (PT) fell 3% after the Chinese online technology platform firm reported a drop in revenue to RMB479.5 million during the six months ended June 30 from RMB577.7 million during the same period last year. Analyst estimates were not available.

In other sector news:

(+) Xilinx (XLNX) was more than 2% higher Monday afternoon. Baird lowered its price target on the programable chip-maker by $18 to $110 a share and reiterated its outperform rating on the company's stock.

(+) Netsol Technologies (NTWK) rose about 2% after the software company said it earned $0.30 per share during its Q4 ended June 30, improving on a $0.10 per share GAAP profit during the same quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.12 per share. Revenue increased 4.2% over year-ago levels to $17.3 million, also beating the $16.4 million analyst mean.

