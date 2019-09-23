Technology Sector Update for 09/23/2019: NTWK, FIT, UXIN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG
Top Technology Stocks:
MSFT: -0.13%
AAPL: +0.42%
IBM: Flat
CSCO: Flat
GOOG: Flat
Leading technology stocks were mixed in Monday's pre-market trading.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) NetSol Technologies (NTWK), which was more than 5% higher amid fiscal Q4 results that topped Wall Street expectations. GAAP EPS increased to $0.30 for the three months ended June 30, from $0.10 for the year-ago period. That surpassed the $0.18 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.
(+) Fitbit (FIT) was still gaining more than 4% in value after Reuters, citing unidentified sources, reported that US-based maker of wireless-enabled wearable devices has been in negotiations with Qatalyst Partners, an investment bank, over the possibility of mulling a sale.
(-) Uxin (UXIN) was almost 5% lower even after reporting that its Q2 loss from continuing operations narrowed to RMB0.41 ($0.06) per share from a loss of RMB1.54 per share a year earlier.
