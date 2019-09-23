Technology Sector Update for 09/23/2019: ARTX,PT,NTWK,XLNX

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.05%

AAPL +0.83%

IBM +0.03%

CSCO +0.03%

GOOG +0.52%

Technology stocks were ending moderately higher on Monday, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing almost 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising around 1.4%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Arotech (ARTX) climbed 30% after the digital training company Monday agreed to an $80.8 million buyout offer from the Greenbriar Equity Group, which will pay $3 in cash for each Arotech share, representing a 32.7% premium to Friday's closing price. The deal includes a 30-day go-shop period allowing Arotech to solicit alternative offers.

In other sector news:

(+) Xilinx (XLNX) was more than 2% higher Monday afternoon. Baird lowered its price target on the programmable chip-maker by $18 to $110 a share and reiterated its outperform rating on the company's stock.

(+) Netsol Technologies (NTWK) rose 2.5% after the software company said it earned $0.30 per share during its Q4 ended June 30, improving on a $0.10 per share GAAP profit during the same quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.12 per share. Revenue increased 4.2% over year-ago levels to $17.3 million, also beating the $16.4 million analyst mean.

(-) Pintec Technology (PT) declined 2% after the Chinese online technology platform firm reported a drop in revenue to RMB479.5 million during the six months ended June 30 from RMB577.7 million during the same period last year. Analyst estimates were not available.

