Technology Sector Update for 09/22/2023: INTC, AAPL, MSFT, ATVI

Tech stocks were advancing Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 1.2%.

In company news, Intel (INTC) has been fined 376.4 million euros ($400.9 million) by the European Commission for anticompetitive practices in the computer chip market, the EU regulator said Friday. Intel shares were down past 1%.

Apple (AAPL) launched the iPhone 15 Friday, with demand for the newest edition to the company's lineup likely to be more than 10% higher from the iPhone 14, according to analysis from Wedbush. Apple shares rose nearly 1%.

Microsoft's (MSFT) restructured merger deal with Activision Blizzard (ATVI) "substantially addresses" the UK's Competition and Markets Authority's previous cloud-gaming concerns, the regulator said Friday. Microsoft was down 0.6% and Activision rose nearly 2%.

