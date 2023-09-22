Technology Sector Update for 09/22/2023: ATVI, MSFT, SSYS, DM, AAPL, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were flat to higher premarket Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.6% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority said Microsoft's (MSFT) restructured deal to acquire Activision Blizzard (ATVI) "substantially addresses previous concerns" and opens the door for the deal to be cleared. Activision Blizzard was 2% higher pre-bell.

Donerail Group, an investor in Stratasys (SSYS), said Stratasys shareholders should follow the recommendation of proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services and vote against the proposed acquisition of Desktop Metal (DM). Stratasys was up more than 1% in premarket activity.

Workers at Apple (AAPL) stores in France began a nationwide strike on Friday over working conditions and salaries, Reuters reported. Apple was advancing 0.7% pre-bell.

