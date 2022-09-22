Technology Sector Update for 09/22/2022: LAZR,INPX,LPTV

Technology stocks were declining on Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 0.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index retreating 2.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Luminar Technologies (LAZR) fell more than 19% after a Northland Capital downgrade of the laser imaging and sensors company to market perform from outperform coupled with a $3 reduction in its price target for Luminar shares to $10.

Inpixon (INPX) declined 3.6% after the company announced plans to trim about 20% of its current jobs in addition to other cost-savings initiatives, citing "global economic uncertainties."

Loop Media (LPTV) rose 105% after pricing a $12 million public offering of 2.4 million common shares at $5 each. The company also began trading Thursday on the NYSE American stock exchange, shifting from the OTC Pink Open Market previously.

