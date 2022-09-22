Technology Sector Update for 09/22/2022: ACN, NET, SAIC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) up 0.13% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) advancing by 0.2%.

RLH Equity Partners said its portfolio company Inspirage entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Accenture (ACN). Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Accenture was marginally higher recently.

Cloudflare (NET) said its new product designed to help companies comply with data privacy rules is now available in Australia, India, and Japan. Cloudflare was marginally lower.

Science Applications International (SAIC) was unchanged after it announced a $1.5 million commitment to the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.

