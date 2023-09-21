Technology Sector Update for 09/21/2023: AVGO, CSCO, PLTR

Technology stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 1.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 2.9%.

Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google has considered dropping Broadcom (AVGO) as an artificial intelligence chips supplier by 2027, The Information reported, citing an unnamed source. Broadcom was slipping 4.9% in premarket activity.

Splunk (SPLK) advanced 21% after it and Cisco Systems (CSCO) said Thursday they have entered into a definitive agreement for Cisco to buy the software company for $157 per share in cash, or an equity value of $28 billion.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) entered into a five-year partnership to provide CAZ Investments with its artificial intelligence platform, the companies said. The company's shares were down 4.2%.

