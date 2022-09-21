Technology Sector Update for 09/21/2022: SMIT, TME, GIB, PATH, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.4% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) gained 0.2%.

Schmitt Industries (SMIT) was down more than 3% after saying it has received a notice of termination regarding its non-binding term sheet to be acquired by Proton Green and the spin-off of Schmitt's Ample Hills business. As a result, the transactions will not proceed.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) said it is planning for a secondary listing of its class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Tencent Music Entertainment Group was down more than 1% recently.

CGI (GIB) said it has teamed up with UiPath (PATH) to expand automation deployments among CGI clients via managed services. CGI was marginally lower recently.

