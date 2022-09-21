Technology Sector Update for 09/21/2022: QUIK, PLTR, CSCO

Technology stocks were advancing on Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 1.2% this afternoon.

In company news, QuickLogic (QUIK) gained 4.1% after overnight announcing a $3.2 million private placement of 487,279 of the chipmaker's shares with several current institutional investors priced at $6.57 each, representing a 4.3% premium over its last closing price.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) rose 4.2% after late Tuesday announcing a five-year contract valued at $20 million from Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, with the South Korean conglomerate deploying Palantir's foundry operating system across its shipbuilding and offshore engineering units.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) slid 0.1% after Barclays Wednesday cut its stock rating for the networking equipment company to equalweight from overweight and also reduced its price target for Cisco shares by $10 to $46.

