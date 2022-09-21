Technology Sector Update for 09/21/2022: CPTN,QUIK,PLTR,CSCO

Technology stocks declined Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) sinking 1.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Cepton (CPTN) jumped nearly 19% after announcing a new collaboration with Nvidia (NVDA) adding a digital twin of Cepton's lidar technology to Nvidia's DRIVE Sim platform, helping automakers accelerate lidar deployment in autonomous vehicles while minimizing real-world test driving. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed. Nvidia shares were 1.9% higher in late trade.

QuickLogic (QUIK) gained 1% after overnight announcing a $3.2 million private placement of 487,279 of the chipmaker's shares with several current institutional investors priced at $6.57 each, representing a 4.3% premium over its last closing price.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) rose 1.3% after late Tuesday announcing a five-year contract valued at $20 million from Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, with the South Korean conglomerate deploying Palantir's foundry operating system across its shipbuilding and offshore engineering units.

To the downside, Cisco Systems (CSCO) slid 2% after Barclays Wednesday cut its stock rating for the networking equipment company to equalweight from overweight and also reduced its price target for Cisco shares by $10 to $46.

