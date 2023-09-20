Technology Sector Update for 09/20/2023: WDC, ZBRA, UBER

Tech stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index shedding 0.2%.

In company news, Western Digital (WDC) shares gained 4.8% after BNP Paribas Exane upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral with a price target of $58.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) received an investment rating downgrade to underweight from equal-weight from Morgan Stanley, which cited expectations for a "demand turndown" to last longer than previously anticipated for the provider of mobile computing products and barcode printers. Zebra shares fell 5.3%.

Uber (UBER) said it would be forced to cease operations in "hundreds" of cities across the EU if Brussels' proposal to classify ride-hailing drivers as employees is approved, the Financial Times reported. Uber shares were down 0.5%.

