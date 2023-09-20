News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 09/20/2023: PINS, CEVA, CDNS, MMAT, XLK, XSD

September 20, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.2% lower recently.

Pinterest (PINS) has set up a share-buyback program of up to $1 billion in Class A shares, the company said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Pinterest was climbing past 4% pre-bell.

CEVA (CEVA) said Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) agreed on Sept. 14 to acquire Intrinsix for $35 million in cash, according to filing with the US SEC. CEVA was more than 2% higher in recent premarket activity.

Meta Materials (MMAT) was advancing more than 7% after saying it has received a 180-day extension until March 18 to gain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price rule.

