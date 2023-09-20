News & Insights

Technology
Technology Sector Update for 09/20/2023: GRRR, WDC, ZBRA, UBER

September 20, 2023 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index each down 1.4%.

In corporate news, Gorilla Technology (GRRR) shares tumbled 21%. The company said it agreed to sell 25,000 series A convertible preference shares at $1,000 a share to institutional investors for gross proceeds of $25 million. Gorilla also agreed to issue to the investors series A ordinary share warrants to buy up to an aggregate of 20 million ordinary shares at a conversion price of $1.25 a share.

Uber (UBER) said it would be forced to cease operations in "hundreds" of cities across the EU if Brussels' proposal to classify ride-hailing drivers as employees is approved, the Financial Times reported. Uber shares were down 1.6%.

Western Digital (WDC) shares gained 4% after BNP Paribas Exane upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral with a $58 price target.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) shares fell 6.4% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to underweight from equalweight and cut its price target to $220 from $260, citing expectations for a "demand turndown" to last longer than anticipated.

