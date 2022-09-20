Technology Sector Update for 09/20/2022: IBEX,CRWD,MSFT,MAXR,MAXR.TO

Technology stocks declined moderately on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, IBEX (IBEX) gained 1.7% after the business outsourcing and technology services company Tuesday said it plans to hire another 500 employees in Nicaragua, adding to its customer service and management positions at its facilities in Invercasa and Ofiplaza.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) declined 0.7% after the cybersecurity firm announced its purchase of privately held Reposify, which operates a platform mapping the internet for exposed assets. Financial terms were not disclosed, although CrowdStrike said the acquisition primarily will be paid for with cash.

Microsoft (MSFT) was nearly 1% lower this afternoon. The software and hardware giant Tuesday declared a $0.68 per share dividend, up 10% over its most recent distributions to investors.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) fell 1.9%, reversing an initial 1.3% advance. The satellite technologies firm Tuesday said the US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency exercised the third-year option of the company's contract to provide federal government employees with unclassified high-resolution commercial imagery from space. The contract renewal is valued at around $44 million, the company said.

