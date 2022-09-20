Technology Sector Update for 09/20/2022: CRWD,MSFT,MAXR,MAXR.TO

Technology stocks were declining moderately on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.7% this afternoon.

In company news, CrowdStrike (CRWD) declined 0.8% after the cybersecurity firm announced its purchase of privately held Reposify, which operates a platform mapping the internet for exposed assets. Financial terms were not disclosed, although CrowdStrike said the acquisition primarily will be paid for with cash.

Microsoft (MSFT) was 1.3% lower this afternoon. The software and hardware giant Tuesday declared a $0.68 per share dividend, up 10% over its most recent distributions to investors.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) fell 2%, reversing an initial 1.3% advance. The satellite technologies firm Tuesday said the US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency exercised the third-year option of the company's contract to provide federal government employees with unclassified high-resolution commercial imagery from space. The contract renewal is valued at around $44 million, the company said.

