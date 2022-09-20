Technology Sector Update for 09/20/2022: CGNX, SRT, ON, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.7% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) lost 0.7%.

Cognex (CGNX) was climbing past 4% after it raised its Q3 revenue outlook to between $195 million and $205 million from its August expectations of $160 million to $180 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $170.3 million for the quarter.

StarTek (SRT) was over 3% lower after saying CSP Management issued a letter withdrawing its offer to acquire outstanding StarTek shares that it does not already own for $4.65 per share through a going-private transaction.

ON Semiconductor (ON) was marginally declining after saying it approved a plan to wind down one of its divisions within the advanced solutions group segment to streamline operations, improve costs, and help the company focus on strategic areas.

