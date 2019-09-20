Technology Sector Update for 09/20/2019: XLNX, SMTX, GOOG, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.30%

AAPL: +0.41%

IBM: +0.28%

CSCO: +0.18%

GOOG: +0.20%

Technology heavyweights were climbing pre-market Friday.

Early movers include:

(-) Xilinx (XLNX), which was down 3% after saying CFO Lorenzo Flores is stepping down from his position, following the release of the company's fiscal Q2 earnings on Oct. 23, to pursue another executive opportunity.

(-) SMTC (SMTX) was sinking by over 9% amid plans to wind-down its Chinese manufacturing operations as its current facility lease in Dongguan, China expires in December.

In other sector news:

(+) Alphabet's (GOOG) Google has allotted an additional EUR3 billion ($3.31 billion) investment to expand its data centers across Europe, Reuters reported Friday, citing Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai. Alphabet was higher in recent trade.

