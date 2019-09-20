Technology Sector Update for 09/20/2019: OPRA,IIVI,FNSR,ENS,XLNX

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks extended their earlier declines, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 dropping almost 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking more than 1.5% in late trade.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Opera Ltd (OPRA) declined over 7% on Friday after the web browser company priced a $75 million public offering of 7.5 million American depository shares at $10 apiece, representing an 8.6% discount to Thursday's closing price. The company and underwriters added an extra 500,000 ADS to the offering shortly before pricing the deal.

In other sector news:

(+) Enersys (ENS) rose almost 9% after the battery producer late Thursday announced its purchase of N Holding AB, the parent company of NorthStar Battery, from private-equity investors Altor Fund II for $182.5 million, including $104.5 million in debt. Enersys is expecting the acquisition will close within 15 days and add over $150 million in annualized revenue in addition to boosting its per-share earnings.

(-) II-VI (IIVI) turned nearly 2% lower this afternoon, giving back an 8.5% gain earlier in the session. The company said Chinese regulators Thursday cleared its proposed acquisition of Finisar Corp (FNSR), setting the stage for the optoelectronic components manufacturer to close on the $3.14 billion transaction on Tuesday, Sept. 24. As a condition of Chinese authorities approving the deal, II-VI said it agreed to operate Finisar's wavelength-selective switch business separately for at least three years.

(-) Xilinx (XLNX) fell almost 7% on Friday after the programmable chipmaker said Lorenzo Flores will step down as chief financial officer following the Oct. 23 release of its fiscal Q2 financial results to pursue another executive opportunity.

