Technology Sector Update for 09/19/2023: FTCI, RXT, DAVA

Tech stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index shedding 1.1%.

In corporate news, FTC Solar (FTCI) shares gained past 10% after a regulatory filing showed the company's chief financial officer bought shares.

Rackspace Technology (RXT) shares jumped over 35% after Raymond James upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform.

Endava (DAVA) shares rose more than 10% after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results.

