Technology Sector Update for 09/19/2023: AAOI, DDD, SPNS, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.2%, while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was slightly advancing recently.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) was up more than 2% after saying it filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday against Molex in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

3D Systems (DDD) bagged a $10.8 million US Air Force contract for Large-format Metal 3D Printer Advanced Technology Demonstrator, according to a notice posted on the US Defense Department's website. 3D Systems was up 1.2% in recent premarket activity.

Sapiens International (SPNS) said the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association has chosen the company's customer acquisition software-as-a-service product suite as part of the financial services providers' initiative to modernize its customer acquisition processes. Sapiens International was marginally higher pre-bell.

