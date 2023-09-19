News & Insights

Technology
AAOI

Technology Sector Update for 09/19/2023: AAOI, DDD, SPNS, XLK, XSD

September 19, 2023 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.2%, while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was slightly advancing recently.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) was up more than 2% after saying it filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday against Molex in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

3D Systems (DDD) bagged a $10.8 million US Air Force contract for Large-format Metal 3D Printer Advanced Technology Demonstrator, according to a notice posted on the US Defense Department's website. 3D Systems was up 1.2% in recent premarket activity.

Sapiens International (SPNS) said the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association has chosen the company's customer acquisition software-as-a-service product suite as part of the financial services providers' initiative to modernize its customer acquisition processes. Sapiens International was marginally higher pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAOI
DDD
SPNS
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.