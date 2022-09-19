Technology Sector Update for 09/19/2022: KNBE,HOLO,GPCO,CRWD,SHPW

Technology stocks extended their Monday advance this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) climbing 0.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rising 0.6%.

In company news, KnowBe4 (KNBE) rose nearly 28% after the software-as-a-service company Monday said it received a $1.91 billion buyout proposal from private-equity investors Vista Equity Partners, which is offering to pay $24 in cash for each KnowBe4 share, representing a 39% premium to Friday's closing price. The company said it has formed a special board committee to engage with Vista and also review "other potential value creation opportunities."

MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) plunged almost 65% after the holographic technology firm began trading Monday on the Nasdaq after late Friday completing its merger with blank-check company Golden Path Acquisition (GPCO).

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) added 2.6% after the cybersecurity firm Monday said it invested in a pair of startup companies through its corporate venture arm, with the company's Falcon Fund taking unspecified equity stakes in applications security company Salt Security and Vanta, which produces automated security compliance tools for small and midsize businesses.

Shapeways Holdings (SHPW) climbed 0.1% after late Friday saying Jennifer Walsh will step down as chief financial officer on Oct. 1 and will be succeeded by board member Alberto Recchi, who had been CFO and a director at Galileo Acquisition Corp, a blank-check company that merged with the digital manufacturing company in September 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.