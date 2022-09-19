Technology Sector Update for 09/19/2022: HOLO, GPCO, CRWD, SHPW

Technology stocks were little changed on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fractionally lower this afternoon.

In company news, MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) plunged almost 57% after the holographic technology firm began trading Monday on the Nasdaq after late Friday completing its merger with blank-check company Golden Path Acquisition (GPCO).

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) added 1.4% after the cybersecurity firm Monday said it invested in a pair of startup companies through its corporate venture arm, with the company's Falcon Fund taking unspecified equity stakes in applications security company Salt Security and Vanta, which produces automated security compliance tools for small- and mid-size businesses.

Shapeways Holdings (SHPW) climbed 6.5% after late Friday saying Jennifer Walsh will step down as chief financial officer on Oct. 1 and will be succeeded by board member Alberto Recchi, who had been CFO and a director at Galileo Acquisition Corp, a blank-check company that merged with the digital manufacturing company in September 2021.

