Technology Sector Update for 09/19/2022: BCAN, TTWO, OCFT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was about 0.7% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 1%.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (BCAN) was surging past 370% after saying it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire whole ownership of Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) shares were 1.7% lower following multiple media reports that a hacker published pre-release footage from the development of Grand Theft Auto VI, a highly anticipated video game from the company.

OneConnect Financial (OCFT) said Sunday it was chosen to develop a funding platform for small and medium-sized enterprises in Abu Dhabi. OneConnect Financial was recently down 1%.

