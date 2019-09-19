Technology Sector Update for 09/19/2019: PHUN,ENPH,NEWR,NCR

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +1.83%

AAPL -0.62%

IBM +0.77%

CSCO 0.00%

GOOG +0.71%

Technology stocks extended their small gains this afternoon, including a nearly 0.4% gain for the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling over 0.3% in recent trade.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Phunware (PHUN) was 4% higher after the mobile cloud platform company announced plans for an initial exchange offering of utility tokens on the Liquid Global cryptocurrency exchange. The company plans to use the new tokens to enable its new blockchain data exchange combining its multiscreen-as-a-service offerings with a mobile loyalty program to reward users for completing brand surveys, watching related videos and sharing content.

In other sector news:

(+) Enphase Energy (ENPH) rose 8% after saying one of its major solar energy installation customers, Sunpro Solar, has installed as many of the company's components over the past 12 months after it selected Enphrase as its exclusive supplier of solar microinverters. The companies did not provide specific sales figures.

(-) NCR (NCR) fell more than 3% after the payments processing software firm technology company Thursday priced a $300 million public offering of nearly 9.13 million common shares at $32.75 each, representing a 2.6% discount to Wednesday's closing price.

(+) New Relic (NEWR) climbed over 4% on Thursday after introducing several new advanced platform capabilities for its New Relic One software development platform at its yearly FutureStack conference in New York. The added innovations include New Relic Logs, New Relic Traces, New Relic Metrics and New Relic AI and were designed to help users to better analyze data and produce improved digital experiences.

