Technology Sector Update for 09/19/2019: NCR, BX, MSFT, SAIC, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +1.39%

AAPL: +0.01%

IBM: +0.18%

CSCO: -0.12%

GOOG: Flat

Top technology stocks were mixed in Thursday's pre-bell trading.

Early movers include:

(-) NCR (NCR), which was down more than 3% after it priced the offering of about 9.1 million of its common shares at $32.75 apiece. The shares are being offered by firms affiliated with Blackstone Group (BX) in connection with the companies' previously announced agreement to retire 512,221 series A convertible preferred shares that Blackstone holds in NCR.

In other sector news:

(+) Microsoft (MSFT) was gaining more than 1% in value as it announced an 11% increase in dividend to $0.51 and a recently approved share buyback program of up to $40 billion.

(=) Science Applications International (SAIC) was flat after it secured a three-year task order from the Australian Department of Defense to provide tactical data links support for the Australian military.

