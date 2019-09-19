Technology Sector Update for 09/19/2019: ENPH,NEWR,NCR

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +1.18%

AAPL -0.75%

IBM +0.97%

CSCO -0.44%

GOOG +0.38%

Technology stocks were edging higher this afternoon, including a nearly 0.3% gain for the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500, though the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was down almost 0.2% in recent trade.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Enphase Energy (ENPH) rose 7.6% after saying one of its major solar energy installation customers, Sunpro Solar, has installed as many of the company's components over the past 12 months after it selected Enphrase as its exclusive supplier of solar microinverters. The companies did not provide specific sales figures.

In other sector news:

(+) New Relic (NEWR) climbed 5.5% on Thursday after introducing several new advanced platform capabilities for its New Relic One software development platform at its yearly FutureStack conference in New York. The added innovations include New Relic Logs, New Relic Traces, New Relic Metrics and New Relic AI and were designed to help users to better analyze data and produce improved digital experiences.

(-) NCR (NCR) fell more than 4% after the payments processing software firm technology company Thursday priced a $300 million public offering of nearly 9.13 million common shares at $32.75 each, representing a 2.6% discount to Wednesday's closing price.

