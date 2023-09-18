Technology Sector Update for 09/18/2023: TSLA, MSFT, IRDM

Tech stocks were higher Monday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 0.7%.

In company news, Tesla (TSLA) and Saudi Arabia are in early discussions to construct an EV manufacturing facility in the country, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. In a post on X, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk called the report "yet another utterly false article" from the Journal. Tesla shares fell 2.4%.

Microsoft's (MSFT) Panos Panay, the chief product officer, said he is leaving the company after 19 years, according to his posting Monday on X. The company's shares were down 0.8%.

Iridium Communications (IRDM) shares rose 6.1% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the company's stock to buy from hold with a price target of $57.

