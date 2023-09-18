Technology Sector Update for 09/18/2023: NKLA, TSLA, MSFT, IRDM

Tech stocks were rising late Monday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 0.2%.

In corporate news, Nikola (NKLA) shares jumped 33% after the company said it named Mary Chan as chief operating officer.

Tesla (TSLA) and Saudi Arabia are in early discussions to construct an EV manufacturing facility in the country, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. In a post on X, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk called the report "yet another utterly false article" from the Journal. Tesla shares fell 3.4%.

Microsoft's (MSFT) Panos Panay, the chief product officer, said he is leaving the company after 19 years, according to his posting Monday on X. The company's shares were down 0.8%.

Iridium Communications (IRDM) shares rose 5.9% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the company's stock to buy from hold with a price target of $57.

