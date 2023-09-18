Technology Sector Update for 09/18/2023: CAMT, FORM, STEM, TIO, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.1%, while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.8% higher recently.

Camtek (CAMT) was climbing past 1% after it agreed to acquire FRT Metrology from FormFactor (FORM) for $100 million in a cash deal expected to close in Q4.

Stem (STEM) said it has expanded its footprint in India with a new office in Gurgaon. Stem was slightly declining pre-bell.

Tingo Group (TIO) was up more than 1% after saying it named Dozy Mmobuosi and Kenneth Denos as interim co-chief executive officers after CEO Darren Mercer decided to retire.

