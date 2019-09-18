Technology Sector Update for 09/18/2019: SPI, IOTS, ADBE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG
Top Technology Stocks:
MSFT: -0.05%
AAPL: +0.25%
IBM: Flat
CSCO: Flat
GOOG: -0.18%
Technology heavyweights were mixed pre-market Wednesday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) SPI Energy (SPI), which was surging more than 68% after unveiling its newly established hemp and cannabidiol business in partnership with the Navajo Nation.
(-) Adesto Technologies (IOTS) was declining by almost 7% as it announced plans to sell convertible senior notes due 2024 in a private offering to institutional investors to repay debt.
(-) Adobe (ADBE) was down more than 3% after it provided downbeat guidance for its current fiscal quarter. The company said in its fiscal Q3 earnings statement that it anticipates fiscal Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $2.25 on revenue of $2.97 billion. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected $2.30 of non-GAAP EPS on $3.02 billion in revenue.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.